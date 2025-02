For those of you who feel, that we are in the end of times, and that society has never been this abundantly evil, I want you to know, that it has always been this evil - we are just finally awake to it.

Our awakening is the hope.

Keep faith.

In the end, goodness wins.

Candace Owens

For More Thought Provoking Content,

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ